DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Holdings Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in DT Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,780,000 after buying an additional 99,072 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 82.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,847,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,254,000 after purchasing an additional 175,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 24.3% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,543,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,767,000 after purchasing an additional 301,400 shares in the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DT Midstream Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE DTM opened at $59.89 on Thursday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.70 and a 12 month high of $60.89. The company has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $227.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.31 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. Sell-side analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In other DT Midstream news, Director Peter I. Tumminello purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DTM shares. Mizuho cut DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.17.

About DT Midstream

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

