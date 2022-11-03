Dakota Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,087 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Amcor were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 8.9% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 17,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 34.9% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 19,050 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Trading Down 6.5 %

NYSE:AMCR opened at $10.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.

Amcor Increases Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 177,185 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $2,198,865.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,097,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total transaction of $342,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMCR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.