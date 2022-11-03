Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $303,000 Investment in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 38.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 121.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTL opened at $15.81 on Thursday. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $297.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.94, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. This is a boost from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 664.33%.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $227,279.25. Following the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 248,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $227,279.25. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 248,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,685,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick R. Donahoe acquired 3,055 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $50,254.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 43,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,305.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

PSTL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Postal Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

