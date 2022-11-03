Dakota Wealth Management Sells 701 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its stake in Marriott International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in Marriott International by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in Marriott International by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.71.

Marriott International Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $152.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $195.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 120.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

