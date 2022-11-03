Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) by 259.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHLX. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 66.7% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $180,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SHLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shares of SHLX opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

