Dakota Wealth Management Acquires 666 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in CSX were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.0% in the first quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 0.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 43,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 1.1% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.31.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.57. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The company has a market cap of $59.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

