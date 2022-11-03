Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Position in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TELL – Get Rating) by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,000 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 527.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 7,911 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tellurian in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Price Performance

Tellurian stock opened at $2.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.69. Tellurian Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $6.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tellurian Profile

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. Bank of America raised shares of Tellurian from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tellurian from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tellurian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline. It owns interests in 11,060 net acres of natural gas assets and 78 producing wells located in the Haynesville Shale trend of northern Louisiana.

Featured Articles

