Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 92.3% in the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 101.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Albemarle stock opened at $266.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.33. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $169.93 and a 52 week high of $308.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 6.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Albemarle from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $294.32.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Recommended Stories

