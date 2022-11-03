Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Boosts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in General Mills were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $587,000. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 477,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,741,000 after purchasing an additional 90,121 shares in the last quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at $22,358,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,575 shares of company stock valued at $7,701,172. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Shares of GIS opened at $79.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.41 and a 12 month high of $82.10.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.47%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

