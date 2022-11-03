Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 1,505 General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,505 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,457,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,727,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,786 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 1.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,141,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $757,768,000 after purchasing an additional 39,686 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $538,503,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,753,000 after purchasing an additional 29,013 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

GD stock opened at $246.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.94. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $188.64 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $230.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.02. The firm has a market cap of $67.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

