Dakota Wealth Management Sells 279 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF)

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 25.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $273.17 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $266.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.40. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a one year low of $237.26 and a one year high of $297.30.

