Dakota Wealth Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 91.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after acquiring an additional 766,869 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $98,620,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,481,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after acquiring an additional 388,887 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,177,000 after acquiring an additional 381,962 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $198.98 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

