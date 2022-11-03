Dakota Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 2,162 Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $250,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 507,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2,972.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $201.44 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $186.95 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.