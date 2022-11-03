Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $342,000 Investment in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,726 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. 17 Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 10,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.1% in the second quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 3.2 %

NYSE:VEEV opened at $158.45 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.36. The company has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $323.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VEEV. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $268.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total transaction of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,145.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems



Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

