Dakota Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its position in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 25.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 12.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 46.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NBO stock opened at $8.88 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $13.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0393 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

