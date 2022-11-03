Dakota Wealth Management Invests $379,000 in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $272,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 252.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $289.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.06. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $324.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $321.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $302.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.04.

In related news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total transaction of $4,014,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total value of $24,934,991.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,518,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,428 shares of company stock worth $44,529,298 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

