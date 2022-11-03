Dakota Wealth Management Sells 1,376 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Dakota Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,376 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 132,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 97.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after acquiring an additional 60,261 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 55.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,636,000 after acquiring an additional 36,480 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 87,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $58.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.63. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $55.08 and a 1-year high of $87.51.

