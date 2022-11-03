Dakota Wealth Management Buys New Shares in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $500,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 716.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 334.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter valued at about $69,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

KWEB stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $17.22 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.61.

