Dakota Wealth Management Makes New $453,000 Investment in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. BHK Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,125 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 263,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,954,000 after acquiring an additional 19,158 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.
Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $172.22 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.11 and a 200 day moving average of $193.22. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.89 and a fifty-two week high of $266.44.
