Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 4,084 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Dakota Wealth Management increased its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in HP were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of HP by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 450,712 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after buying an additional 15,683 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 444,169 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after buying an additional 123,372 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 102,353 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of HP by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP Stock Down 3.1 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HPQ. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.50.

HPQ stock opened at $26.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.99 and a 200-day moving average of $32.21. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.08 and a 12-month high of $41.47.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.63 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.