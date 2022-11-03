Dakota Wealth Management Takes $387,000 Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MVF. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 70,479 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 126,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

MVF stock opened at $6.41 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $9.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.29.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniVest Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Michael Kalinoski sold 5,660 shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.67, for a total value of $37,752.20. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 2 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

