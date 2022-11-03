Dakota Wealth Management Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Karpus Management Inc. increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,468,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,697,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 16.1% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,344,875 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,000,000 after buying an additional 186,803 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 46.7% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 364,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 116,198 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 7.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 314,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 168.6% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 248,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 156,192 shares during the last quarter. 37.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DWS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

