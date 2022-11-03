abrdn plc Sells 4,944 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

abrdn plc reduced its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,736 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,944 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $17,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in Boeing by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 26.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 3,630 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 116.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 464 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 404,094 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $77,384,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Boeing by 13.3% during the first quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,818 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.82.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $147.41 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $233.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.84. The company has a market capitalization of $87.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

