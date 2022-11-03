abrdn plc Trims Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

abrdn plc reduced its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,206 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $20,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Progressive by 17.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,242,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,478 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,453,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,523,234,000 after buying an additional 1,250,492 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progressive by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,136,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,159 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at about $118,243,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,350,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,915,000 after acquiring an additional 854,707 shares during the period. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Progressive alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

Progressive Price Performance

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $5,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $2,398,182.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,001.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,739. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PGR stock opened at $127.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.02. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $89.66 and a 52-week high of $130.31. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of 90.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.