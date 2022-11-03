abrdn plc Lowers Stock Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

abrdn plc cut its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 283,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.15% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $20,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $62.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.62. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELS shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

