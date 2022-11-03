abrdn plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 504,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,177 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $21,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 286.2% during the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 59.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

MO opened at $44.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.65.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

