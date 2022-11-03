abrdn plc Has $20.06 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

abrdn plc raised its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,010,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360,119 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $20,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 34,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 319,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 87,801 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 306.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 267,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 15.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 304,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,049,000 after buying an additional 39,758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Stock Down 3.7 %

CHX stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.71. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.52.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.63 million. ChampionX had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. ChampionX’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ChampionX

In other news, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,894.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other ChampionX news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.55, for a total value of $4,195,422.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,325.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Julia Wright sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $379,470.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 72,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,894.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CHX. Bank of America upgraded ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

ChampionX Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.