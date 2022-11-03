abrdn plc Acquires 7,675 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,675 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.09% of Waters worth $18,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Waters by 0.7% during the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,757 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.0% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 9,734 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAT. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $348.00 to $317.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $340.63.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $295.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.88 and its 200-day moving average is $314.25. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.89. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $375.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

