abrdn plc Has $18.32 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 337,779 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.12% of International Paper worth $18,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 80,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 26.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 41.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.

International Paper stock opened at $32.72 on Thursday. International Paper has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $50.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

