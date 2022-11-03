abrdn plc Has $18.32 Million Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

abrdn plc boosted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 344.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 435,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 337,779 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.12% of International Paper worth $18,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in International Paper by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 80,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 26.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 41.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on IP shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on International Paper from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on International Paper from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on International Paper from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.44.
International Paper Price Performance
International Paper Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 35.24%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Timothy S. Nicholls sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.66, for a total transaction of $252,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,853.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About International Paper
International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.
Featured Articles
