abrdn plc Purchases 12,746 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,746 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $18,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.38.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $122.27 on Thursday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.82.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

