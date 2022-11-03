abrdn plc Trims Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

abrdn plc lessened its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,152 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 53,660 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $20,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 234,126 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $20,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 257,233 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $23,065,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,234 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 52.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter worth $53,000. 90.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $60.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $93.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.94. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

