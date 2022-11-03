abrdn plc Increases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 544,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,431 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $18,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,519,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,567,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817,002 shares during the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,819,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 36.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,671,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,938,000 after buying an additional 1,507,282 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,751,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,565,000 after buying an additional 1,308,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 287.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,338,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,725,000 after buying an additional 992,675 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Weyerhaeuser has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.84.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 21.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

