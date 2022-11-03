The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 152,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $24,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PNC. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $160.00 price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $158.73 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $65.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

