517,688 Shares in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Acquired by abrdn plc

abrdn plc acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 517,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $18,792,000. abrdn plc owned approximately 0.56% of American Equity Investment Life as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEL. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 12.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,836,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,278,000 after purchasing an additional 196,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,903,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,512,000 after purchasing an additional 193,277 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $5,883,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,189,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,313,000 after buying an additional 142,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 33.2% during the first quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 361,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,418,000 after buying an additional 90,134 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AEL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.20.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $41.48 on Thursday. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $32.65 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Equity Investment Life

In other American Equity Investment Life news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Equity Investment Life Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

