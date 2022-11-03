abrdn plc Trims Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

abrdn plc decreased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,041 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 17,496 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $21,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 476.2% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.74.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:EOG opened at $135.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.62. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $147.99. The firm has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

