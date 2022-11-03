abrdn plc Has $21.63 Million Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 677,860 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 230,580 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $21,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Halliburton by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,793 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 49.2% during the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,508 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in Halliburton by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 37,981 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $212,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Price Performance

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $35.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Halliburton from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.