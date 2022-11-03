abrdn plc Buys 173,362 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 623,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,362 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.06% of Exelon worth $28,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EXC. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exelon by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 10,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a PE ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.59.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

