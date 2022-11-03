abrdn plc Sells 842,856 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

abrdn plc cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 842,856 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in PayPal were worth $26,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronit Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at about $454,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.9% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 49.5% during the second quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,409 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,384,000 after acquiring an additional 134,595 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lifted its position in PayPal by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 92,719 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,475,000 after acquiring an additional 10,507 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $79.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $231.92. The company has a market cap of $91.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.55.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.21.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

