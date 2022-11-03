Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 363,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139,432 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 2.28% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $28,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 6.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 72.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 1,588.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Kaiser Aluminum

In related news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $31,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,737.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 1,200 shares of company stock valued at $87,820 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kaiser Aluminum Trading Down 5.3 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KALU. Benchmark reduced their price target on Kaiser Aluminum from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU opened at $78.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.02.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.17. The company had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a positive return on equity of 0.37% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is -3,421.84%.

Kaiser Aluminum Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

