Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.69 Million Stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Pool by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 25.9% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 2.3% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pool Trading Down 3.4 %

POOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pool from $431.00 to $368.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Pool from $398.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pool from $410.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $355.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $397.50.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $295.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $324.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $362.16. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $278.10 and a 1 year high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.54%.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

Featured Articles

