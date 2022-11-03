Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,799 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 87,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Prologis by 51.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 17,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,082 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in Prologis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 46,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $106.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.03. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Prologis from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.28.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

