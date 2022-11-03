abrdn plc Buys 1,035 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

abrdn plc raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $25,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 52.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 93 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 364.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $268.35 on Thursday. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $236.20 and a fifty-two week high of $391.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.02 and its 200 day moving average is $317.19. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.33 and a beta of 0.46.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,214,662.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total value of $5,768,656.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,028.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $1,981,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,000 shares of company stock worth $18,455,738 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $393.00 to $308.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $345.73.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

