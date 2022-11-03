Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 3,298 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONY. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sony Group by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Sony Group by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

SONY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.67.

Sony Group stock opened at $71.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $88.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $133.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.53.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

