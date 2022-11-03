Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DDIV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,728,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned approximately 2.42% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 342,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,975,000 after buying an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 14,990 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 10,227 shares during the period.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ DDIV opened at $29.09 on Thursday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $26.74 and a 1-year high of $34.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.55.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

