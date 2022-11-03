Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,295 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 175.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nasdaq Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $60.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.00. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.94. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $71.65.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.04%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total value of $130,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares in the company, valued at $3,764,851.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.11, for a total value of $185,327.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at $10,407,857.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.13, for a total transaction of $130,291.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,764,851.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,880 shares of company stock worth $1,300,645 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $197.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.51.

About Nasdaq

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Featured Articles

