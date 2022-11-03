EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc reduced its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 338,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,965 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 1.63% of EnPro Industries worth $27,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NPO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 0.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.7% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in EnPro Industries by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 94.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NPO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries Stock Performance

NPO opened at $110.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.39. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.14 and a 1-year high of $117.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $333.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.57 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. EnPro Industries’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnPro Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.07%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

