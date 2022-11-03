Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc raised its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 251.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 675,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,304 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 2.10% of Monro worth $28,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Monro in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Monro by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monro by 2,685.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in Monro by 9.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Monro

In other Monro news, Director John L. Auerbach sold 2,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $104,196.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,706.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monro Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Monro in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $45.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.13. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.49 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

Monro Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

Monro Profile

(Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Read More

