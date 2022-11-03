Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $21.62 on Thursday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $26.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.78.

