Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,605 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Block by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Wealthpoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Block by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $255.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.52.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. Block had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total value of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,380,689.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total value of $1,841,216.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,289,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $716,496.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,689.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 355,508 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,013. Insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Mizuho downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Block from $150.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Macquarie downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded Block from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Block from $180.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.46.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

