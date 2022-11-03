The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $211,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.31.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $51.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $33.59 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.55.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.